Andhra Pradesh

New SIT to receive complaints from Nov. 1

13 teams to be constituted; report given by earlier SIT to be studied

The new Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the State Government to investigate into the land-grabbing cases in Visakhapatnam, will issue a notification on October 26 for receiving complaints from people on land encroachments in the city and surrounding areas, former IAS officer Vijay Kumar who is heading the SIT said.

Thirteen teams would be constituted to receive complaints, which would be scrutinised. The report submitted by the earlier SIT would also be studied, Mr. Vijay Kumar said after a meeting with officials here on Wednesday.

The complaints relating to Visakhapatnam revenue division and 13 mandals under its purview will be received at the VMRDA Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from November 1 to 7. NRIs and those residing elsewhere can submit their complaints online. A box will also be set up to receive suggestions from people.

Personal inquiries likely

Mr. Vijay Kumar said all the files relating to lands allotted to ex-servicemen and freedom fighters would be scrutinised in toto. If necessary, individuals would be called for a personal inquiry, he added. The SIT would function from an office to be set up shortly.

Retired IAS officer and member of SIT, Y.V. Anuradha, District Collector V. Vinay Chand, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena, Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar and Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao were present.

