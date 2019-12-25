New sand stockyard opened in Kurnool

The authorities have opened a new sand stockyard in Halaharvi mandal of the district on Tuesday. The stockyard will sell sand at ₹375 per tonne, and online booking has started.
Mines and Geology Deputy Director T. Rajasekhar said with this thesand selling points have been increased to eight in the district. Of which four are sand depots and four stockyards.
“While sand would be sold at ₹375 in the stockyards. Transportation charges would be applied at all sand depots,” Mr. Rajasekhar added.
