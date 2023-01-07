ADVERTISEMENT

New rules on meetings and rallies are meant to ensure public safety, says Botcha Satyanarayana

January 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - GUNTUR

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu creating unnecessary ruckus on G.O. No. 1, says the Education Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The ban on public meetings and rallies on roads and highways is meant to regulate public gatherings and safeguard people, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said.

Reacting to the criticism of the opposition parties on the new rules, Mr. Satyanarayana, while addressing the media at the YSRCP office here on Saturday, asked them to study the content before making further comments.

He said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was unnecessarily creating a ruckus over G.O. No.1. “It does not restrain rallies and meetings. It explains the disadvantages of conducting rallies and meetings on roads and highways,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Explaining the reasons for issuing the G.O., he said the twin stampedes witnessed recently at Kandukur and Guntur, which were a fallout of the “self-promotion mission of Mr. Naidu,” forced the government to resort to such a measure.

Stating that an inquiry was ordered to find out the reasons for the stampedes, he said it was not proper on part of Mr. Naidu to blame the YSRCP for the unfortunate incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US