New rules on meetings and rallies are meant to ensure public safety, says Botcha Satyanarayana

January 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - GUNTUR

The ban on public meetings and rallies on roads and highways is meant to regulate public gatherings and safeguard people, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said.

Reacting to the criticism of the opposition parties on the new rules, Mr. Satyanarayana, while addressing the media at the YSRCP office here on Saturday, asked them to study the content before making further comments.

He said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was unnecessarily creating a ruckus over G.O. No.1. “It does not restrain rallies and meetings. It explains the disadvantages of conducting rallies and meetings on roads and highways,” he said.

Explaining the reasons for issuing the G.O., he said the twin stampedes witnessed recently at Kandukur and Guntur, which were a fallout of the “self-promotion mission of Mr. Naidu,” forced the government to resort to such a measure.

Stating that an inquiry was ordered to find out the reasons for the stampedes, he said it was not proper on part of Mr. Naidu to blame the YSRCP for the unfortunate incidents.