New rule on hit-and-run cases: truckers told to desist from staging protests

January 18, 2024 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners’ Association State general secretary Y.V. Eeswara Rao has appealed to the various drivers and workers’ associations in the road transport sector in the State to desist from resorting to agitations on the issue of increase of punishment and fine under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita by the Centre.

In a statement, Mr. Eswara Rao said the Union government had taken cognisance of the concerns of truckers regarding the provision of 10 years imprisonment and fine, under Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and held a detailed discussion with the representatives of the All-India Motor Transport Congress, assuring them that the issue would be kept on hold.

Mr. Rao said the government had assured that the decision to invoke Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita would be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to a protest call given by the south zone unit of the All-India Truckers and Drivers Helpline (AITDH) for a “steering down” protest from the night of January 17, Mr. Rao said a protest should be staged keeping in mind its impact and the results it would yield. “Different drivers’ associations have been calling for protests here for an issue which is being tackled by the Centre,” he said, making an appeal to the representatives of such organisations not to go ahead with their proposed agitations and unite under the national-level organisation and strengthen its hands.

The recently enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita introduces stringent penalties for hit-and-run incidents in the country. The law specifies that an individual causing a fatal crash and fleeing the scene without reporting to authorities could face imprisonment for up to 10 years along with a substantial fine. This marks a significant departure from the previous Indian Penal Code (IPC), where the punishment for such offences was limited to a two-year imprisonment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.