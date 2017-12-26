New bus station likely to come up on outskirts to ease traffic in Tirupati

Efforts of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to decongest the growing traffic, both at the central bus station and across the city, may soon result in the setting up of a bus station/complex on the outskirts of Tirupati. This proposal, in addition to the station development plans envisaged by the railways, is expected to give a fillip to the transport component under the Smart City programme.

With an average of about 1.3 lakh passengers travelling via the 12-acre central bus station, enabling the fleet of 1,500 buses to undertake nearly 3,900 trips per day from 69 platforms, excluding the peak rush witnessed during some of the auspicious days at Tirumala, the facility is regarded as one of the busiest transit points. However, the rising number of passengers (including the devotees on pilgrimage), has prompted the officials to chart out a roadmap for the next two decades i.e., with the aim of decongesting traffic, better passenger amenities, facilities to accommodate new buses and so on.

Deliberations

The recent deliberations between the RTC and the district officials had resulted in Collector P.S. Pradyumna agreeing to sanction 25 acres for the new facility, which is currently under process.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior RTC official said that the new facility, once constructed, would be used for operating long distance services so that such buses would not have to enter the city, whereas the present central bus station would cater to Tirumala, city and mofussil services.

Meanwhile, RTC’s decision to run bus services between Tirupati and Chandragiri via Gandhi road, in the wake of restrictions on plying of seven-seater autorickshaws within the city limits, has evoked a good response. The officials are operating four mini buses for nearly 40 trips with a 20 minute frequency.