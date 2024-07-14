New rock structure surfaces near Chandragiri Fort

A new rock structure comprising stone slabs, believed to be belonging to the 11th century, surfaced very close to the Chandragiri Fort, one of the three capitals of the erstwhile Vijayanagara Empire, recently.

The structure was unearthed when a farmer, Shaik Mujib, was using an earthmover to till his farm located close to the fort. While tilling the farm, he tried to remove a rock formation, which turned out to be a stone slab.

As the farmer alerted the fort authorities, the Conservation Assistant from the Department of Archaeology rushed to the spot, took photos of the structure and sent the same to his higher-ups. The farmer was permitted to till his farm barring this spot.

