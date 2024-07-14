GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New rock structure surfaces near Chandragiri Fort

Published - July 14, 2024 08:32 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

A new rock structure comprising stone slabs, believed to be belonging to the 11th century, surfaced very close to the Chandragiri Fort, one of the three capitals of the erstwhile Vijayanagara Empire, recently.

The structure was unearthed when a farmer, Shaik Mujib, was using an earthmover to till his farm located close to the fort. While tilling the farm, he tried to remove a rock formation, which turned out to be a stone slab.

As the farmer alerted the fort authorities, the Conservation Assistant from the Department of Archaeology rushed to the spot, took photos of the structure and sent the same to his higher-ups. The farmer was permitted to till his farm barring this spot.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / archaeology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.