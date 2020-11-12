New road to cut down commuting time to Tirumala

It will pass through Kothapalli and Chintalachenu areas

A new road is being developed from the TTD Welcome Arch on Renigunta road to Hotel Guest Line on Karakambadi road, for which the foundation stone was formally laid by MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Wednesday.

This road will drastically cut down commuting time for the visiting devotees going to Tirumala.

Running parallel to the existing Sri Krishna Devaraya road between Ramanuja Circle and Leela Mahal junction, the 60-feet road will pass through Kothapalli and Chintalachenu areas to provide vital connectivity between two major traffic bottlenecks in the city.

“In view of the rising traffic snarls in the city, this road will help one travel from Renigunta road arch to Leela Mahal junction in ten minutes, which normally would take more than 30 minutes,” Mr. Karunakar Reddy added

‘Land value will rise’

Along with MLC Y. Srinivasulu Reddy and MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha, he also inaugurated the ward secretariat developed at a cost of ₹28 lakh near, DBR Hospital, falling under the fifth ward.

While thanking the farmers for voluntarily giving away their land for the proposed 3.5 km-long road, Mr. Gireesha predicted that the land value would grow manifold in the vicinity. MCT Additional Commissioner D. Haritha, Superintending Engineer M.Mohan were among the participants.