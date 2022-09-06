New road to connect Vakulamatha temple with Alipiri

A view of the illuminated Sri Vakulamatha temple atop the Peruru hillock near Tirupati. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A new road is all set to be developed that will link the Chennai-Bengaluru highway with Cherlopalli junction, which in turn connects Alipiri, the foot of Tirumala hills, with a six-lane road.

The coordination committee meeting held on Tuesday, attended by Minister for Power, Mines and Geology, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, TUDA Chairman and Government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and district Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy, contemplated developing this 1.5 km-long road, which will not only provide easy connectivity to Tirumala for devotees visiting from Chennai, Vijayawada and Bengaluru routes, but also decongest the city and provide relief to the resident population.

The minister asked the Collector to complete land acquisition for the project at the earliest. The road will also benefit pilgrims to visit the newly-inaugurated temple for Sri Vakulamatha, the foster mother of Lord Venkateswara, on Peruru hillock. The proposal is to align the new road in sync with the master plan formed by Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA).

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy expressed the view that the road would become one of the vital links for the pilgrims arriving into the city in future, as vehicles need no more enter Tirupati from Thummalagunta or Avilala junction. He also offered to contribute for the beautification of Vakulamatha temple from TUDA funds.

TTD trust board member Pokala Ashok Kumar and officials of TTD, TUDA and R&B took part.