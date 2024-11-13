ADVERTISEMENT

New road proposed from IIT-Tirupati campus to Rachagunneri

Published - November 13, 2024 08:18 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Rachagunneri is home to the massive 400/220/132kV electrical substation and also a private steel plant

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Venkateswar inspecting the vicinity of the massive substation, at Rachagunneri near Srikalahasti in Tirupati district on Wednesday.

In an attempt to reduce traffic at the Yerpedu-Venkatagiri highway, where national institutes like Indian Institute of Technology-Tirupati (IIT-T) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) are located, the government is working on proposals to lay a new road from the IIT campus to Rachagunneri. This village is home to the massive 400/220/132kV electrical substation and also a private steel plant.

Accompanied by officials of Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Electricity and R&B officials, the District Collector S. Venkateswar visited the village and directed them to forward proposals pertaining to the laying of a new 60-feet road between Chindepalli and Rachagunneri, connecting the IIT-T and the steel plant, falling under Yerpedu mandal.

The plant representatives had already appealed to the government for connectivity to the Yerpedu-Venkatagiri highway for an easy exit, in view of the presence of railway track and villages in its vicinity. Similarly, AP Transco had also requested for a road from its sub-station to Chindepalli.

Mr. Venkateswar asked the officials to come up with the road proposal without causing any inconvenience to the farmers and land owners of the region. Yerpedu Tahsildar Bhargavi and other revenue officials were present.

