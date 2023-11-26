HamberMenu
New road inaugurated, set to decongest core of Tirupati

November 26, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) laid a new road from Tilak Road to Jabbar layout in the city’s core area at an outlay of ₹1.16 crore, which is expected to bring much-needed relief to commuters.

What was merely a pathway less than twenty feet in width is now a forty feet road. As the road stretch is named ‘Bhu Piratti Margam’ after the mother of Sri Vaishnavite savant Sri Ramanujacharya, the descendants to his seat Tirumala Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar formally inaugurated the stretch.

The road, when extended, will link Thathayagunta Gangamma temple to Tilak Road and thus will be useful in diversion of traffic during the annual folk festival, announced the Mayor R. Sireesha and MCT Commissioner D. Haritha.

Brushing aside allegations by a section of the political spectrum on diversion of funds, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy said that the government is taking active steps to ensure planned development of the city. “Those who oppose development on flimsy grounds will be taught a lesson by,” cautioned Deputy Mayor B. Abhinay Reddy.

