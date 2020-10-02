New Registrar takes charge at GITAM

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 October 2020 01:15 IST

Dr. D. Gunasekaran took charge as the Registrar of GITAM Deemed to be University here on Thursday. The university’s current Registrar Prof. K.V.G.D. Balaji handed over charge to the new Registrar in the presence of GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Sivaramakrishna, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. C.V. Rao and others.

Dr. D. Gunasekaran served at IIT Kharagpur for twenty years. He also worked as Registrar in two central universities and IIT Bhubaneswar. He also served as a member in an administrative reforms committee appointed by the Government of West Bengal to recommend changes in the system of administration. Before joining GITAM, he worked as Registrar at a private university for three years.

Advertising

Advertising