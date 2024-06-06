New regime in Andhra Pradesh: Political circles discuss cases pending against Jagan, Chandrababu Naidu

After a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that includes TDP-BJP-JSP Alliance in Andhra Pradesh, the point of discussion in political circles is cases pending against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

According to the information, as many as 26 cases are pending against Mr. Jagan in the CBI Court. Recently, Mr. Jagan filed a petition with the CBI court, Nampally, in Telangana seeking permission to travel to London along with his wife, Bharathi, to meet their two daughters on May 17.

While the CBI expressed concerns about allowing him to travel internationally, given the unresolved legal matters, the court allowed him to travel abroad. The advocate, appearing on behalf of Mr. Jagan, argued that the A. P. CM has travelled abroad multiple times without violating any court orders.

According to the affidavit filed by Mr. Jagan to the Election Commission of India (ECI), as many as 26 cases were pending against him. The list includes the cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Enforcement.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed various cases concerning disproportionate assets, money-laundering, prevention of corruption, forgery etc. There are other cases such as defamation, disobedience to order promulgated by the public servant, prevention of singing of national anthem etc. Sources say that there are more than 130 discharge petitions pending in the courts concerning these cases.

Similarly, as many as 24 cases are pending against Mr. Naidu. The CID of A.P. Police has filed cases relating to sand mining, distilleries, Capital Amaravati, Fibernet, Assigned Lands, Siemens etc.

The CID even arrested Mr. Naidu and lodged him in Rajahmundry prison for more than 50 days. Other cases such as conducting road shows, social media posts, speaking against COVID-19 etc are also pending against him.

‘Silent voting’ costs YSRCP candidates and poll managers dearly in Andhra Pradesh

The CID filed cases under various Sections IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act etc. Irregularities in the decision-making process while implementing a policy decision to provide free sand thereby causing loss to the State exchequer; irregularities in decisions taken by the government between the years 2014-19 fixing privilege fee and granting permissions to distilleries and brands, thereby causing loss to the State exchequer; irregularities in the decisions taken for designing the master plan for the A.P. capital region and the capital city and the alignment of the inner ring road and its connected arterial roads to cause wrongful gain to certain persons; swindling of funds by M.s Siemens & M/s Design Tech and their shell/defunct allies by bogus invoices and thereby siphoning off funds of the government are charges against Mr. Naidu.