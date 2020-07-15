New quarantine policy at airport

Visakhapatnam

15 July 2020 23:32 IST

The new quarantine policy, issued by the State Government, is being implemented at the Visakhapatnam International Airport with effect from Wednesday.

The new policy provides for random testing of 10% of domestic air passengers. It gives preference to those aged over 60 and children below 10 years of age for conduct of the swab tests.

The swab tests will be done at the airport itself. All passengers have to observe home quarantine for 14 days.