New president for Vijayawada division of SCR women’s welfare organisation

July 23, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Varsha Patil took charge as president of the South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), Vijayawada division, on July 22 (Saturday).

Dr. Varsha Patil is currently working as an associate professor at Grant Government Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai. Her husband, Narendra Anandrao Patil, IRTS, recently assumed charge as the divisional railway manager, Vijayawada Division, SCR.

After assuming charge, Dr. Varsha visited Asha Kiran, a day care for specially challenged children and Spoorthi, a place of healing for the speech and hearing impaired and children with autism. She also interacted with children at E-World, Career World and Jack & Jill School run by SCRWWO.

SCRWWO is a registered NGO working towards the betterment of railway families and their children.

