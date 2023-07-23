HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New president for Vijayawada division of SCR women’s welfare organisation

July 23, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Varsha Patil took charge as president of the South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), Vijayawada division, on July 22 (Saturday).

Dr. Varsha Patil is currently working as an associate professor at Grant Government Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai. Her husband, Narendra Anandrao Patil, IRTS, recently assumed charge as the divisional railway manager, Vijayawada Division, SCR.

After assuming charge, Dr. Varsha visited Asha Kiran, a day care for specially challenged children and Spoorthi, a place of healing for the speech and hearing impaired and children with autism. She also interacted with children at E-World, Career World and Jack & Jill School run by SCRWWO.

SCRWWO is a registered NGO working towards the betterment of railway families and their children.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.