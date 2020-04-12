Andhra Pradesh

New positive case takes total to 21 in Chittoor dist.

MLA R.K. Roja spraying a disinfectant at Vadamala village in Chittoor district on Sunday.

MLA R.K. Roja spraying a disinfectant at Vadamala village in Chittoor district on Sunday.  

The youth returned from Delhi by flight in March third week, say officials

After a lull of four days, the Chittoor district administration was on toes on Sunday, with the surfacing of a new COVID-19 positive case at Vadamala village of Vadamalapeta mandal in Nagari Assembly constituency. This took the total to 21 positive cases in the district, including six cases in Nagari constituency. So far, one youth, a London returnee at Srikalahasti town, was discharged a few days ago after treatment.

According to COVID-19 Task Force officials, the youth of the said village returned from New Delhi by flight in the third week of March. “He was found to have travelled with those who attended the Jamaat meet,” an official said. Based on intelligence reports, the youth was quarantined at Padmavathi Nilayam in Tirupati on April 9, and his sample tested positive on Sunday.

Roja visits village

APIIC chairperson R.K. Roja and COVID-19 Task Force special officer (Nagari) Dr P. Ravi Raju along with senior district officials rushed to the village and initiated spraying of disinfectants there. The officials had declared the village as a red zone, cordoning off the entry and exit points. After a preliminary inquiry in the neighbourhood, about a dozen residents, including the patient’s family members, were sent for quarantine.

Roja, who took part in spraying the disinfectant in the village, urged the residents to strictly follow the lockdown rules, and compulsorily wear face masks and adhere to other key precautions.

Norms violated

Meanwhile, the social distancing norm was violated at several places in the district, with huge crowds turning up at meat and chicken shops on Sunday. While the police kept guard at the district headquarters, their presence at Madanapalle, Piler, Puttur and Satyavedu remained thin during the relaxation period, allowing heavy movement of public on the roads.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2020 10:00:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/new-positive-case-takes-total-to-21-in-chittoor-dist/article31324476.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY