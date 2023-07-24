New political party, BCYP, launched in Andhra Pradesh

July 24, 2023 06:26 am | Updated 06:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bode Ramachandra Yadav, a noted entrepreneur and farmer from Punganur in Chittoor district, launched a new party named Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCYP) at a well-attended public meeting, ‘Praja Simha Garjana’, held in front of Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district on Sunday.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar and Suraj Mandal, grandson of B.P. Mandal (chairman of the Mandal Commission) were among those present.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ramachandra Yadav said the objective of his party was to liberate the people of Andhra Pradesh from the clutches of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), TDP and the Indian National Congress (INC), on which he launched a scathing attack.

He accused the YSRCP and TDP of ditching the Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and minorities in the implementation of welfare schemes.

“As the people are unable to break free from the shackles of these family parties, I am setting up the BCYP to bring about the much-needed change in AP politics with real socio-economic empowerment of the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities as its underlying objective”Bode Ramachandra YadavChief of Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party

Moreover, he said that YSRCP and TDP ensured that the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities remained politically backward. The INC was never free from internal squabbling, and it mortgaged the self-respect of Telugu people in Delhi.

Mr. Yadav said none of those parties could stop the bifurcation of the unified State of AP, which came into existence due to the sacrifices of many great leaders. Further, he alleged that the YSRCP government was mired in corruption to the extent that a large portion of the revenue from liquor business and industries goes into Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s coffers.

The plundering of natural resources was going on unabated during the YSRCP rule. It was unfortunate that the people elected the YSRCP, which considered the State as its fiefdom, he observed.

On its part, the TDP failed in developing the capital city, and it did little to improve the life of farmers and for industrial development.

