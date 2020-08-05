New policy to improve industrial safety

VIJAYAWADA

05 August 2020 08:13 IST

Strong mechanism need of the hour, says Chief Minister

The State government is contemplating bringing in a new industrial safety policy to prevent accidents, which of late, have been taking place at regular intervals.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on industrial accidents in the State, at his camp office on Tuesday.

Officials informed Mr. Jagan that a special drive was being conducted in industries to inspect the safety measures. The drive would be completed in two to three months.

They proposed that a new industrial safety policy should be brought out and the existing safety regulations of industries should come under its purview.

The meeting decided to bring out an industrial atlas showing the location of industries and industrial parks in the State along with their categorisation.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to include a clause that ₹50 lakh ex gratia is paid to the family members if any employee dies in an accident. Stringent action should be against those responsible for accidents. Huge penalties are levied in developed nations if the compliance report is not filed, he said.