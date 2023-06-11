ADVERTISEMENT

New pathology laboratory inaugurated in Vijayawada

June 11, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

American Institute of Pathology and Laboratory Services Pvt. Ltd. (Ampath) recently launched a laboratory capable of delivering reports with a quick turn-around-time (TAT), in Vijayawada.

According to a release, the newly launched pathology centre conducts over 2,500 tests in clinical biochemistry, haematology, flow cytometry, clinical pathology, serology, immunology, microbiology, cytology, histopathology, immunohistochemistry, molecular diagnosis, NGS, cytogenetics and others.

Ampath chief operating officer Dr. Maneesh Bagai said Ampath would now be able to serve the people of Vijayawada with automated and advanced test profiles. Ampath has a central reference laboratory in Hyderabad, with 14 satellite labs in different locations, he added.

