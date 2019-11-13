New panel to focus on school infra, fee and teachers’ service rules

The School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Committee, formed recently with a Legislative Act and endowed with judicial powers, said it was time to crack the whip on erring educational institutions.

The panel is concerned not just about ensuring physical infrastructure such as compound wall, buildings, playground, sports kit, library, laboratory, toilets, midday meal and drinking water, but also has jurisdiction over fee regulation and service rules of the nearly two lakh teachers working in the schools, junior colleges and teacher-training colleges in the State.

Addressing the media here after interacting with the officials of the education department, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, State-run and private schools here on Thursday, panel member and retired professor V. Narayana Reddy said the ‘Nadu Nedu’ programme would be implemented in 15 schools in every mandal starting November 14 on a pilot basis.

Similarly, ‘Amma Vodi’, the other flagship programme by the State government to reform the school education sector and earmarking of 25% seats for the economically weaker sections would go a long way in ensuring education for all. Headed by its Chairman Justice R. Kantha Rao, the panel members will tour all the districts in the next fortnight and announce an action plan to initiate reformative measures.

Surprise visit

With representations pouring in from various teachers’ associations and unions, Prof. Reddy spoke on the need to correct the lacunae in the service rules. Later, the committee, with Regional Joint Director (Kadapa) Venkata Krishna Reddy, District Educational Officer Narasimha Reddy and other officials, made a surprise visit to the Zilla Parishad High School in Satyanarayanapuram and inspected the functioning of midday meal programme, apart from interacting with the students on the quality of food being served to them.

Deputy Educational Officers Vijayendar Rao (Tirupati), Purushotham (Chittoor) and Mushtak Ahmed (Madanapalle), headmasters of government schools and correspondents of various private schools took part.