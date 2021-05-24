‘New oxygen plants for Adoni, Nandyal’

Staff being recruited on temporary basis to bridge shortage in hospitals: Buggana

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Monday said work on establishing two new oxygen generation plants was fast paced in Adoni and Nandyal district hospitals.

Review meeting

After a review meeting with the district officials and COVID-19 nodal officers here, Mr. Rajendranath said while the Adoni District Hospital would have its oxygen plant commissioned within a week, the one at the Nandyal Hospital would be operational after three weeks.

“Asha Workers and ANMs are making door-to-door screening of all symptomatic people as part of the fever survey and the number of COVID tests has been the highest in the district,” he added.

He appreciated the frontline workers for their dedicated work and also acknowledged that there was a shortage of doctors and paramedical staff at some places, which were being bridged by taking new personnel on temporary basis. Joint Collector S. Ramasundar Reddy also participated in the review meeting.

Appreciating the gesture of agencies and individuals who contributed their mite by supplying oxygen concentrators, he said people and local MLAs were doing their best to support the COVID patients. Nandyal MP Pocha Bhrahmananda Reddy was offering support to Udayananda Hospital that treated scores of patients.

‘No gaps in supply’

The government was taking all possible measures to get oxygen from Odisha and Tamil Nadu in addition to Karnataka as per the allocations to the State to ensure there were no gaps in the supply, the Minister added.

The Finance Minister also released a poster of a helpdesk-181 set up for children who are orphaned by COVID in the district.