New office-bearers of PRSI Amaravati chapter take charge

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 26, 2022 01:43 IST

Head of the Journalism and Mass Communications Department in Acharya Nagarjuna University G. Anita has been elected as the Chairperson of the Public Relations Society of India’s (PRSI) Amaravati chapter.

The new executive body of the Society assumed charge. Ms. Anita was elected unanimously after the Returning Officer D.V. Subba Rao announced her candidature in the annual general body meeting held in virtual mode on Sunday. The new executive committee of the society consists of J. Madhu Babu from Journalism and Mass Communications Department, Nagarjuna University as vice-president, Director of Madhyam Communications Pvt. Ltd. K. Partha Sarathy as secretary, Y. Oliva from Nagarjuna University as joint secretary and editor of ‘Journalist Nigha’ Durga Bhavani as treasurer.

P. Basheer from APTransco, Public Relations professional Phanindra Ram Kumar, retired officer from Police Department S. Susheel Kumar and retired principal from Nellore T. Nirmal Kumar were elected as the executive committee members.

