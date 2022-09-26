Andhra Pradesh

New office-bearers of PRSI Amaravati chapter take charge

Head of the Journalism and Mass Communications Department in Acharya Nagarjuna University G. Anita has been elected as the Chairperson of the Public Relations Society of India’s (PRSI) Amaravati chapter.

The new executive body of the Society assumed charge. Ms. Anita was elected unanimously after the Returning Officer D.V. Subba Rao announced her candidature in the annual general body meeting held in virtual mode on Sunday. The new executive committee of the society consists of J. Madhu Babu from Journalism and Mass Communications Department, Nagarjuna University as vice-president, Director of Madhyam Communications Pvt. Ltd. K. Partha Sarathy as secretary, Y. Oliva from Nagarjuna University as joint secretary and editor of ‘Journalist Nigha’ Durga Bhavani as treasurer.

P. Basheer from APTransco, Public Relations professional Phanindra Ram Kumar, retired officer from Police Department S. Susheel Kumar and retired principal from Nellore T. Nirmal Kumar were elected as the executive committee members.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
public relation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2022 1:46:16 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/new-office-bearers-of-prsi-amaravati-chapter-take-charge/article65935040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY