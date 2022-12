December 23, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vandana Velagapudi, proprietor of Safenviron Associates, has been appointed as Chair and Bhavan Chand, Director of Maneesha Dental Care and Implant Centre, as Co-Chair of the CII’s Young Indians Amaravati chapter for the year 2023. The National Co-Chair Learning, Young Indians and Executive Director of BNR Udyog Limited, Sandeep Rathi announced the appointments at the organisation’s seventh annual session held on Friday.