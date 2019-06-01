MP announces detailed study on land requirement for Masula port

Machilipatnam’s newly-elected Member of Parliament V. Balashouri on Friday announced that a detailed study would be taken up on the requirement of land for the Machilipatnam deep sea port following the first Assembly meeting.

In his maiden interaction with journalists, Mr. Balashouri stated that he would review the status of the deep sea port project with officials and newly-elected Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani.

“The idea is to spare land that is not required for the port project. The status of construction activity, availability and requirement of the land will be informed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to speed up the port works,” he said.

“The initial plan is to draw the attention of the CM to review the project status once in every two months,” he added.

Mr. Balashouri also stated that the development of Integrated Logistics Management Zone proposed by the Container Corporation of India Limited would be given top priority on par with the port project.

The MP added that attempts would be made to name the Polavaram irrigation project after former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.