New millet variety gains popularity

21 December 2020 00:56 IST

The Indravathi millet has more nutritious value, says scientist

Vizianagaram Agriculture Research Station Principal Scientist (Plant Pathology) T.S.S.K. Patro said that the new finger millet variety called Indravathi has more nutritious value and is suitable for both Rabi and Kharif seasons.

He said the new variety had become highly popular in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other States within a few months of being released.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been health-conscious and are eating more millets to boost their immunity. In this backdrop, the release of Indravathi variety has come as a timely move as it has more iron, calcium and zinc and other nutritious contents. The farmers also get more yield compared to other varieties. That is why we have been promoting it extensively in tribal and rural areas of both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Pest problem too will be minimised with this variety,” Dr. Patro said.

According to him, it is resistant to finger blast, neck blast, foot rot and banded blight. It is also resistant to defoliators (grass hoppers and grey weevil), ear head caterpillar and aphids. The research station, which has been concentrating on millet since 1986, has released nearly 15 varieties including White Ragi. It has been supplying seeds to many farmers of L.N. Peta, Sithampet, Palakonda of Srikakulam district and Vepada of Vizianagaram district.

Senior Scientist N. Anuradha, Scientist Y. Sandhya Rani and Agronomist V. Triveni and others have been conducting training programmes for them both in the Agriculture Research Station and Fields, according to Dr. Patro.