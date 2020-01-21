New midday meal menu in schools from today

From today, students can tickle their buds with ‘Chakkera Pongali’, ‘Kichidi’, ‘Pulihora’ and other mouthwatering dishes in midday meal (MDM) in all government and aided schools.

Government has directed the School Education department to implement the revised menu in MDM Scheme in the State from Tuesday.

The school managements will serve midday meal will fresh menu along with dal, sambar, boiled egg and other dishes. As many as 36.10 lakh students were benefiting under the scheme in 45,723 schools in Andhra Pradesh.

“About 17.78 lakh students are studying in primary, 11.05 lakh are enrolled in upper primary and 7.26 lakh are studying in high schools in government, municipal, zilla parishad and aided schools in the State,” an officer of Education Department said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a review meeting, directed the officials to serve protein food under MDM for children. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has asked the teachers to maintain quality in the scheme.

As per the revised menu, government was serve steam rice, sambar and egg curry on Monday, ‘pulihora’, dal with tomato and boiled egg on Tuesday, rice, vegetable curry and boiled egg Wednesday, ‘kichidi’, tomato chutney and boiled egg on Thursday, boiled rice, dal with leafy vegetables and boiled egg on Friday.

On Saturday, steam rice, along with sambar and ‘chekkara pongali’ will be served in MDM, said the officer.

“Instructions have been given to implement the changed menu in meals in all schools from Tuesday. Officials will conduct surprise visits and observe the quality of food and the new menu”, said Krishna district District Education Officer M.V. Rajya Lakshmi.