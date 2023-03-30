ADVERTISEMENT

New medical facility in city to serve the poor

March 30, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the city-based Lakshmi Foundation have established Lakshmi Polyclinic and Diagnostic Centre at Veterinary Colony on Andhra Loyola College Road.

The objective of the new facility is to extend primary medical services to people of all sections, especially those from the economically backward sections. Experienced doctors will treat the patients. Currently, the new facility has a gynaecologist and a general physician and the Centre would function on a no-profit basis.

Currently equipped with an electrocardiogram (ECG device), the centre would soon have facilities like X-Ray, ultrasound scan and 2D echocardiogram and other facilities too, said a statement issued by the Foundation on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

People seeking appointment for treatment can call +91866 3503525.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US