New medical facility in city to serve the poor

March 30, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the city-based Lakshmi Foundation have established Lakshmi Polyclinic and Diagnostic Centre at Veterinary Colony on Andhra Loyola College Road.

The objective of the new facility is to extend primary medical services to people of all sections, especially those from the economically backward sections. Experienced doctors will treat the patients. Currently, the new facility has a gynaecologist and a general physician and the Centre would function on a no-profit basis.

Currently equipped with an electrocardiogram (ECG device), the centre would soon have facilities like X-Ray, ultrasound scan and 2D echocardiogram and other facilities too, said a statement issued by the Foundation on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

People seeking appointment for treatment can call +91866 3503525.