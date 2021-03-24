New Mayor promises to upgrade civic infrastructure

Top priority to addressing drinking water problems: Gangada Sujatha

Gangada Sujatha, the maiden Mayor of the Ongole Municipal Corporation, on Wednesday promised that she would strive to augment civic infrastructure in the city.

Soon after assuming charge in the presence of Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy’s wife Sachi Devi, the first lady of Ongole, Ms. Sujatha said she would use her good offices with the YSR Congress Party government in the State to get maximum funds for the development of the city.

Thanking the people for reposing faith in her and her team of YSRCP corporators, she said she would focus on resolving various civic issues. Addressing the problems related to drinking water supply, especially in the colonies on the city outskirts, would be given top priority, said Ms. Sujatha, who was largely instrumental in enabling the party score a facile victory in 41 of the 50 divisions in the civic body which came into being in 1876.

Andhra Pradesh State Madiga Finance Corporation Chairman Kommuri Kanaka Rao and others felicitated her on the occasion.