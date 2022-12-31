New master plan for Durga temple development, says EO Bramaramba

December 31, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Management of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam will make arrangements to ensure more devotees get the ‘darshan’, as per the newly designed master plan, said the temple Executive Officer D. Bramaramba.

As per the directions of Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, a new master plan of the permanent arrangement has been made and the works will begin shortly, the EO said.

“A prasadam potu, anna prasadam complex, a queue complex from Kanakadurga Nagar to Maha Mandapam, a permanent homagundam and other facilities would come up atop the hill,” Ms. Bramaramba said at a press conference, here on Saturday.

The Endowments Department is planning to offer more facilities for the ‘Bhavanis’ and other devotees, the EO said.

₹ 7.5 crore revenue

“By next year, we will provide permanent ‘homagundam’, queue complex on an elevated bridge model, a large parking lot, new ‘prasadam’ counters, facilities for ‘giri prakahshana’ and other events, for Dasara and other events,” Mrs. Bramaramba.

Referring to the Bhavani Deeksha Viramana, which concluded recently, the EO said that the temple got ₹7.5 crore in revenue during the six-day event and as many as 15 lakh ‘prasadam laddus’ have been sold, she said.

Calendar released

“Compared to last year, the number of devotees visiting the temple is rising. We got revenue during the relinquishment through the ‘darshan’ tickets, ‘prasadams’, ‘kesakandanasala’ and the ‘hundis’,” the EO said.

Later, Ms. Bramaramba, along with Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Assistant executive Officers V.V. Reddy and N. Ramesh, executive engineers V. Rama and K.V.S.R. Koteswara Rao and other staff, released the New Year calender.

The temple officials distributed the calenders and ‘prasadams’ to West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police V. Hanumantha Rao, One Town CI R. Suresh Reddy and other officers.