New markets need of the hour for Fort City

VIZIANAGARAM

21 August 2021 00:20 IST

Trade representatives plan presentation for Collector

Forum for Better Vizianagaram, Chamber of Commerce and other organisations urged the State government to develop new markets to boost the economy and create more jobs.

Representatives of the organisations who are scheduled to meet Collector A. Suryakumari on Saturday planned to give a detailed presentation to her for the speedy progress of the city. According to them, Prince Wallice Market (PW Market) located in the heart of the city has become congested, causing a lot of inconvenience for customers as well as traders.

The market, built 100 years ago, does not have wide roads for the free movement of heavy vehicles. Business is affected in almost all 200 shops with the continuous presence of vehicles on narrow roads. Moreover, the traders are forced to pay extra charges due to delay in loading and unloading of goods.

“Apart from continuing the existing market, the government should explore opportunities to develop new markets on the Raipur-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam route. The government can study various big markets located in Guntur, Malakpet of Hyderabad and other places. The initiative will reduce traffic congestion in PW Market and lead to more business activity,” said Kapuganti Prakash, president-elect of Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce for 2022. AITUC district secretary Bugata Ashok said that the interests of the workers of PW Market should be protected if the government wants to develop new business regions, adjacent to Vizianagaram.