New managing committee of IRCS assumes charge

Chairman A. Sridhar Reddy, vice-chairman Jaganmohan Rao re-elected

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
October 11, 2022 03:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered an oath to the new managing committee of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The current IRCS chairman A. Sridhar Reddy (NTR District), vice-chairman Jaganmohan Rao (Srikakulam) and treasurer Venkateswara Reddy (Ongole) were re-elected. The 26-member new body will be in office for three years.

Extending greetings to the newly-elected members of the A.P. State Branch, the Governor said the new body has greater responsibilities to be fulfilled with commitment and dedication in the service of the people by upholding the spirit of the IRCS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Harichandan said the members of Indian Red Cross Society should work with the motto of ‘Manava Seve Madhava Seva’, and appreciated the work done by IRCS AP State Branch under leadership of A. Sridhar Reddy, particularly during the COVID-19 period.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, Joint Secretary P.S. Suryaprakash, General Secretary and CEO of IRCS A.K. Parida and others participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app