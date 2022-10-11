New managing committee of IRCS assumes charge

Chairman A. Sridhar Reddy, vice-chairman Jaganmohan Rao re-elected

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered an oath to the new managing committee of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The current IRCS chairman A. Sridhar Reddy (NTR District), vice-chairman Jaganmohan Rao (Srikakulam) and treasurer Venkateswara Reddy (Ongole) were re-elected. The 26-member new body will be in office for three years.

Extending greetings to the newly-elected members of the A.P. State Branch, the Governor said the new body has greater responsibilities to be fulfilled with commitment and dedication in the service of the people by upholding the spirit of the IRCS.

Mr. Harichandan said the members of Indian Red Cross Society should work with the motto of ‘Manava Seve Madhava Seva’, and appreciated the work done by IRCS AP State Branch under leadership of A. Sridhar Reddy, particularly during the COVID-19 period.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, Joint Secretary P.S. Suryaprakash, General Secretary and CEO of IRCS A.K. Parida and others participated.