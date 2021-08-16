New-look school campuses await children today

CM to dedicate phase-I of Nadu-Nedu to people, launch next phase in E.G.

Dusting out decades of lethargy, the government schools are now spick and span. The new-look classrooms await students on Monday when the schools will throw open their doors for the young learners.

The long-felt makeover became a reality thanks to Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, the school infrastructure programme that aims to augment the facilities at schools. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will dedicate the first phase of the programme to the people of the State and launch the second round of the scheme at Singamsetti Prabhavati Zilla Parishad High School in P. Gannavaram mandal of East Godavari district. He will also distribute school kits to children under the second phase of the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka at the same event.

The school authorities said the objective of providing the school paraphernalia to students on the very first day of the new academic year was to spare them the trouble of waiting for the textbooks and notebooks and other equipment needed for a perfect head start to their academic journey.

Under the Vidya Kanuka scheme, 42,32,064 school kits will be distributed to students of the government and aided schools at a cost of ₹731.30 crore for the academic year 2021-22.

New frills have been added to 15,715 schools under Nadu-Nedu’s first phase at a cost of ₹3,699 crore. The reopening of schools will also coincide with the launch of the second phase of the school infrastructure programme in 16,368 schools at a cost of ₹4,535 crore. The total cost of the project, proposed to be implemented in three phases, is estimated at ₹16,025 crore.