Andhra Pradesh

New logo of APEPDCL launched

VISAKHAPATNAM (ANDHRA PRADESH). 11/09/2020. APEPDCL CMD Nagalakshmi. s and others releasing the new logo of APEPDCL in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Photo: BY_ARRANGMENT

VISAKHAPATNAM (ANDHRA PRADESH). 11/09/2020. APEPDCL CMD Nagalakshmi. s and others releasing the new logo of APEPDCL in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL Nagalakshmi S. launched a new logo of APEPDCL along with with K. Raja Bapaiah, (Director Projects), B. Ramesh Prasad, Director (Operations), P.V.V. Sathyanarayan, CGM(HRD), M.Y.Koteswara Rao, GM(HRD), and C. Srinivasa Murthy, GM(IT), at the APEPDCL corporate office here on Friday. The CMD said that the new logo is being used by APEPDCL in all official activities and correspondence.

