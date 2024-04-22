ADVERTISEMENT

New ITDA will be set up in Meliaputti, says Pathapatnam MLA

April 22, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP MLA Reddi Shanti interacting with the crowd at a rally in Pathapatnam before filing her nomination on Monday.

Pathapatnam MLA and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) nominee Reddi Shanti, on Monday, vowed to strive hard for the establishment of new Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Meliaputti mandal as the existing ITDA in Seethampeta became a part of Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

With much fanfare, she filed the nominations and later spoke to the media. She said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had responded positively to her proposal and assured to establish the new ITDA in Pathapatnam area for the benefit of thousands of tribals living in the constituency, as well as other places.

She said that the lift irrigation schemes, road over bridges and other development activities were taken up with a fund of ₹500 crore. Ms. Shanti said that there was a positive wave for the YSRCP and hoped for a victory with a margin of 25,000 votes. Srikakulam DCCB chairman Karimi Rajeswara Rao and others were present during her nomination process.

