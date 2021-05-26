New infections go up again in Nellore, Prakasam

Youngsters accounted for majority of cases in second wave

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh’s COVID tally rose again as the region recorded 2,215 new cases in the past 24 hours, up from Tuesday’s tally of 1,626. With this, the overall coronavirus case tally in the two districts shot up to 2.17 lakh.

The toll touched 1,555 as eight patients each in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts succumbed to the infection during the period. SPSR Nellore district accounted for 785 deaths and Prakasam district for 770 deaths.

On the brighter side, the number of recoveries continued to outpace new cases. A record 3,539 patients recovered during the period, the highest number on a single day during the second wave of coronavirus.

As per information, members of GenY have accounted for a majority of cases during the second wave. While at least 22,282 cases have come up in Prakasam from the age group of 25-40, Nellore district has 15,424 cases under this category.

Meanwhile, noted physician Machiraju Ramachandra Rao urged public to wear double mask in public places. As a precaution, people should avoid face-to-face contact with each other and avoid social functions when possible.