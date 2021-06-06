New infections dip below 10,000; 90 dead in 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

06 June 2021 23:45 IST

Chittoor tally crosses 2 lakh with half of the cases reported in past 50 days

The State reported less than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections for the second time in the past week. As many as 8,976 new infections and 90 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The daily positivity rate has been coming down gradually in the past five days.

The death toll reached 11,466 and the cumulative tally increased to 17,58,339. The recovery rate increased to 92.33% with a total of 16,23,447 recoveries, including 13,568 in the past day.

The number of active cases came down to 1,23,426 and the death rate remains at 0.65%.

The daily positivity rate of 83,690 samples tested was 10.73% and that of 1.97 crore samples tested so far was 8.88%.

Chittoor reported 12 deaths in the past day followed by West Godavari nine and Anantapur, Guntur, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram eight each. Seven patients died in Prakasam, six each in East Godavari, Kurnool and Nellore, five each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam and two in Kadapa.

Nearly 60% of the new infections were reported in five districts: East Godavari (1,669), Chittoor (1,232), Anantapur (995), Krishna (726) and Visakhapatnam (700). The new cases in other districts were: West Godavari (611), Guntur (578), Kadapa (523), Prakasam (506), Nellore (396), Srikakulam (381), Kurnool (361) and Vizianagaram (298).

District-wise tally

Meanwhile, Chittoor’s cumulative case count crossed two lakh and the last one lakh cases were reported in the past 50 days. During the second wave so far, Chittoor reported 1.13 lakh infections.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,38,702), Chittoor (2,00,368), Guntur (1,53,970), West Godavari (1,46,799), Anantapur (1,44,660), Visakhapatnam (1,41,842), Nellore (1,21,214), Kurnool (1,17,822), Srikakulam (1,11,894), Prakasam (1,11,178), Kadapa (98,089), Krishna (92,880) and Vizianagaram (76,026).