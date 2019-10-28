New industrial policy to be ready by December-end

The State government is drawing the contours of the new industrial policy for 2020-25 with focus on strengthening the infrastructure, giving a boost to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and clearing the huge backlog of incentives.

The policy is expected to be released towards the end of December or in January/February, according to reliable sources.

Top priority is attached to providing basic facilities in Visakhapatnam-Chennai and Bangalore-Chennai industrial corridors and in the APIIC’s industrial estates to attract investments instead of doling out incentives on a large scale.

Jobs for locals

Providing reservation to local candidates in industries is another thrust area that is going to be incorporated in the policy while efforts are under way to promote the Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada as an investment destination.

Minister for Industries and Commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy has made it clear that the government will be calculative in giving incentives which imposed a huge burden on the exchequer.

It will instead focus on upgrading the existing infrastructure thereby create a platform for the industries to foray into the State.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy recently said that the previous Telugu Desam government had made a budgetary provision for incentives amounting to about ₹3,000 crore between 2014 and 2018 but did not fully pay it citing financial constraints.

The onus of clearing those dues has since fallen on the government headed by YSR Congress (YSRC) and it is taking necessary steps.

The office-bearer of an industry chamber told The Hindu that Mr. Goutham Reddy hinted that the government would not be in a hurry to give fresh incentives without making the pending payments.

Fresh guidelines

The land allotment guidelines are being revised and measures are taken to attract IT companies to mainly Visakhapatnam.

As far as the MSME is concerned, the government has launched the YSR Navodayam scheme under which it is providing financial support to those units consenting to one-time settlement of their dues to banks and NBFCs.

Meanwhile, the AP-Economic Economic Development Board is working with the departments concerned in countries with which Andhra Pradesh has good trade relations.

Renewed thrust is laid on the development of seaports which give the State a distinct advantage.