New industrial policy soon: Minister

Minister for Information Technology and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy has termed the reports that the government’s policies have triggered the flight of capital as nothing but speculation by some vested interests.

Land policy

Addressing a seminar on Ease-of-Doing Business in Nellore on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said the faulty land policy implemented by the TDP government in the industrial sector and the incentives given to the industries that showed little progress, imposed a huge financial burden on the exchequer. The YSRCP government was trying to set those things right and start attracting investments afresh. It would announce a new industrial policy in two to three months, he stated.

Mr. Goutham Reddy said he would personally interact with prospective investors and industrialists every three months to remove the irritants in their path so that the State would achieve significant growth.

Skill development

The government began the process of setting up skill development centres in every Lok Sabha constituency for meeting the manpower requirement of the industries.

The Minister said the TDP government was obsessed with publicity and did little for industrial development though there was tremendous scope for it post-bifurcation.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to creating the infrastructure first and then inviting entrepreneurs to invest in the State, Mr. Goutham Reddy added.