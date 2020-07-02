New industrial policy should focus on MSMEs, skill development: Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials of Industries Department to focus on the promotion of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and reviving the sick units in formulating the New Industrial Policy (NIP) for 2020–2023.
He also wanted emphasis to be laid on controlling pollution caused by the industries while holding them accoutable for the incentives being given by the government.
In a review meeting on the NIP at his camp office on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said necessary approvals should be given to industries in the stipulated time so that the projects could be grounded as per the committed schedules and units go into commercial production at the earliest.
He said skill development was a key area on which the departments concerned should concentrate and revealed the government's plan to establish a high-end Information Technology (IT) skills university in Visakhapatnam.
He ordered that the curriculum and other modalities should be worked out in consultation with experts who pioneered the IT revolution.
Regional balance
Mr. Reddy stressed the need to strike a balance between different regions in promoting industries and helping the existing ones in improving their efficiencies. Besides, a concerted effort has to be made to attract foreign investments, the CM added.
Industries and Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, principal advisor to CM Ajeya Kallam and special chief secretary R. Karikal Valaven were among those present.
