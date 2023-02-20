HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New industrial policy must handhold entrepreneurs and startups, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

The official machinery must assist entrepreneurs from the stage of formulation of concepts to commissioning of industries and marketing of products, says Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

February 20, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V. Subba Rao
MSMEs can march ahead if they have tie-ups with international companies and agencies, says Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

MSMEs can march ahead if they have tie-ups with international companies and agencies, says Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to formulate the new industrial policy in such a way that it must handhold the entrepreneurs from conceptualisation to commissioning and marketing their products.

At the initial review meeting on the formulation of a new industrial policy at his camp office on February 20 (Monday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the new policy should prioritise marketing of products and the necessary tie-up at the international level.

“The MSMEs are facing tough competition in the global market. They can march ahead if they have tie-ups with international companies and agencies. The official machinery must assist the entrepreneurs from the stage of formulation of concepts to commissioning of the industry and marketing of products,” said the Chief Minister.  

Asserting that the new industrial policy should meet the demands of entrepreneurs, Mr.  Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the MSME policy in particular should ‘advise and assist startups in every respect’. 

“Build a special facility in an area of 3 lakh square feet in a main location in Visakhapatnam to cater to the needs of startups. The facility should house the office of the Industries Department. Attention should be paid to providing basic infrastructure to meet the demands of port-based industries. The new industrial policy should be formulated keeping these points in view,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, Finance Secretaries K.V.V Satyanarayana, Guljar and other officials were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / startups

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.