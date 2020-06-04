New industrial policy likely by month-end

VIJAYAWADA

04 June 2020

The government is gearing up to announce the new industrial policy before this month-end after deliberations with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 26.

The policy aims at giving all statutory clearances to industries in 30 days and ensuring public safety, Minister for Industries and Commerce and IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy stated at the State-level industrial task force meeting on Thursday.

On the occasion, Mr. Goutham Reddy said due priority has been given to transparency in procedures and eliminating the scope for corruption.

Land, water, uninterrupted power and skilled work-force were the other crucial requirements being concentrated upon. Above all, efforts were under way to attract investments from China which was expected to explore the opportunities in India post - lockdown.

Land allotments would be made strictly as per rules, the Minister added.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) and task force chairman R. Karikal Valaven and Director of Industries J.V.N. Subrahmanyam were among those present.