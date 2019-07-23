New Governor to take oath today

Foolproof security arrangements were made for the swearing-in of Biswa Bhusan Harichandan as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, scheduled at 11.30 a.m. at Raj Bhavan, on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, High Court Acting Chief Justice C. Praveen Kumar and other VIPs will attend the programme. Persons without invitation cards will not be allowed.

Only the vehicles of the Chief Minister and Chief Justice will be allowed into Raj Bhavan, and all the remaining invitees are requested to reach up to the main gate in their vehicles and enter into Raj Bhavan through battery cars or by foot.

Security personnel, personal security officers and drivers are not allowed and should remain with vehicles.

APSRTC buses proceeding from Benz Circle to Police Control Room (PCR) will be diverted towards Krishna Lanka highway. Buses coming from PCR to Benz Circle will be diverted at RTC Y Junction.

RTC buses being operated on Route No.5 towards court will be diverted to Eluru Road from Pushpa Hotel Centre, via. Seetarampuran Junction.

Only pass holders will be allowed from Court Junction to Rythu Bazar.

Parking places

All A-1 pass holders should enter Raj Bhavan via DCP Banglow and State guest house and park their vehicles at DPRO office.

A-2 pass holders enter from Rythu Bazar and park their vehicles at State guest house. VIPs holding B passes should park the vehicles at PWD Ground and C pass holders are requested to park their vehicles at Court Junction, Museum Road and Sub-Collector office, according to Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.