New flight services from Vijayawada soon

The Vijayawada International Airport is going to have more daily flights to various destinations, including Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Hyderabad, starting from September 25.

SpiceJet, which withdrew a few services recently, is restoring two daily flights between Vijayawada and Hyderabad, according to Airport Director G. Madhusudhan Rao.

Each of the two flights will be available in the morning and evening from September 25 and bookings have already been opened.

Further, SpiceJet is bringing back its Kochi-Tirupati-Vijayawada daily two-way flight from October 27, thus increasing the frequency to Tirupati and providing a direct link to Kochi from the city, Mr. Rao said.

It is also scheduled to operate a flight connecting Chennai-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam from October 27. SpiceJet is also likely to restore its service to New Delhi from the city and add a new one to Mumbai.

Air India’s Air Alliance is also starting a service Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam from October 1 besides restoring the New Delhi-Hyderabad-Vijayawada service from October 27.

Night parking

Meanwhile, IndiGo is also likely to restore its service to New Delhi from the city from October 27 and it is keen on adding a flight between Mumbai and Vijayawada.

Mr. Rao said that in a first, IndiGo is going to use the night parking facility on the airport premises soon.

“Three aircraft of IndiGo will be terminated here daily and parked in the bay overnight. Earlier, only AirCosta used this service to park one of its aircraft,” Mr. Rao added.