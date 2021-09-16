Andhra Pradesh

New flight from Vizag to Mumbai

SpiceJet has launched a new flight connecting Visakhapatnam with Mumbai. The flight was flagged off virtually by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday.

Flight no. SG-435 Mumbai–Vizag will leave Mumbai at 7.15 a.m. and arrive in Vizag at 9 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

In the return direction, SG-436 will leave Visakhapatnam at 9.50 a.m. and reach Mumbai at 11.45 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, who flagged off the flight from Visakhapatnam Airport, said that the new service would be useful to the people of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts.


Comments
