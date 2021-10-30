‘New fishing harbours will be commissioned by 2023’

Ameenabad (East Godavari)

30 October 2021 01:35 IST

These will help resolve disputes over landing facilities, says Minister

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry S. Appala Raju on Friday stated that disputes among coastal districts over marine fishing and fish landing would be resolved by the commissioning of the proposed new fishing harbours by 2023.

In coastal Andhra Pradesh, disputes over marine fishing territories and landing points have remain unsolved for years among the various districts in the absence of fishing landing facilities, mostly fishing harbours.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Appala Raju said that the under-construction harbours, once commissioned, would resolve the disputes between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam districts over fishing territories and fish landing sites. Right now, due to a shortage of fish landing sites in East Godavari district, Kakinada boats use the Visakhapatnam harbour for fish landing causing friction between fishermen from both districts.

The Minister stressed that the new harbours would also put a check on the migration of fisherfolk from coastal Andhra Pradesh to the western coast of the country.

Construction of the fishing harbour is in full swing at the Ameenabad fish landing point on the Uppada coast in East Godavari district.

Speaking to reporters at the project site, Mr. Appala Raju announced that the harbour project would be commissioned by early 2023 with an annual fish handling capacity of 1.10 lakh tonnes.

“The Ameenabad harbour will facilitate the landing of 2,500 boats. Once commenced, the dispute over the fishing territory and fish landing between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam will be sorted out,” said Mr. Appala Raju.

Mr. Appala Rao further announced that the construction work of Budagatlapalem harbour in Srikakulam district would begin by December.