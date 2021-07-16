New facilities at Annavaram temple

Deputy Chief Minister and East Godavari In-Charge Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas on Friday inaugurated a function hall, prasadam building, lock room facility and other beautification works on the campus of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swami Vaari Devasthanam at Annavaram in East Godavari district.

All the facilities have been built by spending ₹12.5 crore, donated by various individual donors and Godavari Urban Development Authority. Former TTD Chairman Y.V.Subba Reddy, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and other public representatives were present.