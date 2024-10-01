ADVERTISEMENT

New excise policy: separate rules for 340 outlets reserved of toddy-tappers and 12 Premium Shops

Published - October 01, 2024 09:00 pm IST - AMARAVATI

This apart, licensees operating in places other than Municipal Corporations and cities where Premium Stores are established, will be permitted to upgrade their shops into Model Stores on payment of ₹5 lakh additionally per annum as RET

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has maintained that it will formulate separate rules and guidelines for the 10% retail shops reserved (340 out of 3,736) for the toddy-tappers and 12 premium shops while publishing the new excise policy for 2024-26.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary (Excise), said, “In order to provide an enhanced and high-end retail experience in the State of Andhra Pradesh, 12 Premium Store licences will be granted as a separate category. A separate notification, along with detailed guidelines governing the allotment, operation, and regulation of these stores will be issued.”

These Premium Stores would be strategically located across major Municipal Corporation cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur, or any other city as notified by the government from time to time.

The licences for these Premium Stores would be allotted for a tenure of five years, subject to payment of Retail Excise Tax (RET) of ₹1 crore per annum, with a stipulated increase of 10% per annum. Each Premium Store would have a minimum area of 4,000 square feet.

Model Stores

With a view to modernising liquor retailing, the shop licensees operating in units other than Municipal Corporations and cities where Premium Stores were established, would be permitted to upgrade their shops into model stores on payment of an RET of ₹5 lakh additionally per annum for each Model Store.

The Model Stores would be permitted to stock and sell all liquor related accessories such as ice buckets, ice tongs, wine corks screws, trays, glasses, goblets, etc. from the licensed premises.

